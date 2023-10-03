Free Willy Was Based More On Lies Than A True Story When It Was Released In 1993

The perception of orcas has changed a lot in the past few decades. Though revered by some cultures (such as several Native American tribes and the Ainu of Japan), they've historically shared the bad reputation of sharks — there's a reason the name "killer whale" endured.

Then in the 1960s, scientists began studying these animals up close and perception slowly changed. While orcas are apex predators, they have no documented interest in hunting humans; if anything, they're playful (they're literally big dolphins, after all). They're also some of the smartest animals around, with intelligence comparable to great apes; they communicate with each other and different pods have different languages.

This change in perception can be seen in film. In 1977, "Orca" was a "Jaws" knock-off that depicted a killer whale as a modern Moby Dick. By 1993, an orca became the star of a family movie: "Free Willy." I've not revisited "Free Willy" in over a decade, but it is a childhood favorite. My love for movies began with my early fascination with animals; I was drawn to the VHS from the cover.

In this film, the young foster kid Jesse (Jason James Richter) is assigned to work at an Oregon aquarium he vandalized. There, he befriends Willy, the park's star orca. When the park's owner Dial (Michael Ironside) tries to kill Willy for the insurance, Jesse spearheads an effort to free him. The poster depicts the climax, with Willy breaching the water and reaching the freedom of the ocean. It's upsetting that the real story of Keiko, the orca actor who played Willy, was not so happy. Keiko's sad story has been documented both on film ("Keiko: The Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy") and in pages of The New York Times.