Why Sydney Sweeney's The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo Was Removed

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" is just around the corner nearly 20 years after the original hit theaters. It brings with it a great deal of star power, but at least one big star was left on the cutting room floor.

The star in question is Sydney Sweeney, who broke out on HBO's "Euphoria" despite being told not to audition for it. She has since become one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. Despite her status in the industry, the filmmakers behind the forthcoming sequel opted to axe her from the final cut.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Sweeney filmed a scene that would have appeared near the film's opening. However, a "creative decision" was made to cut it out. Was that director David Frankel's call? Someone at Disney/20th Century Studios? It's unclear as it stands, but as of this writing, neither Disney nor Sweeney have weighed in on the matter.

Without getting into major spoilers, the scene would have taken at the Dior offices and featured Sweeney seeking Emily's (Emily Blunt) help. This scene has been glimpsed in the trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Here's how EW described the scene that Sweeney filmed:

Sweeney appeared in a scene that expanded upon Emily's introduction, and saw her at work dressing a celebrity client, with Sweeney playing herself in the reported three-minute scene.

So, why was it cut from the sequel? According to the report, "the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence." EW added that "the team working on the movie was grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one."