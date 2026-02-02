The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Welcomes Emily Blunt Back To Fashion Hell

In a testament to how much of a career-booster the original film was, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" trailer boasts that its cast include two Oscar winners (Streep and Hathaway) and two further Oscar nominees (Blunt and Tucci). Streep already had a couple of statuettes on her shelf by 2006, but the rest of the cast have all picked up those accolades in the years since "The Devil Wears Prada" first come out. With how high their stars have risen, it's quite a coup for this sequel to get all four core cast members back. Hopefully their chemistry will be as strong as ever.

Two other key players who returned for this sequel are director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. A key change that they made from the original novel by Lauren Weisberger was transforming Miranda Priestly from a straightforward antagonist to, in Frankel's opinion, the "heroine" of the story. "For sure she's tough and demanding and mercurial and seems mean at times," Frankel told Insider in a 2021 retrospective. "But at the end of the day, it's not cruel and it's in the dedication toward excellence."

Indeed, by the end of the movie Miranda (who is based on real-life Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour) seemed to have genuinely developed a degree of professional respect for Andy. Of course, she can't be seen acting all warm and cuddly, so in the "Devil Wears Prada 2" trailer she's back to her old ways and pretending she doesn't even remember who Andy is. (At least, I think she's pretending.)

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.