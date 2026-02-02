The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Welcomes Emily Blunt Back To Fashion Hell
It isn't easy to steal a scene when you're sharing the screen with Meryl Streep, but Emily Blunt managed it in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada." As Miranda Priestly's sycophantic, work-obsessed senior assistant (also called Emily), Blunt delivered some of the most memorable line reads in the movie — from asking Andy (Anna Hathaway) if she's planning to attend a "hideous skirt convention" to the perfectly succinct retort, "No, shan't."
The first full trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" teases Emily's expanded role in the sequel. She's no longer Miranda's underling but her "rival executive" (per the synopsis), competing with her former boss for advertising revenue amid the decline of print media and in the shadow of Miranda's approaching retirement. The trailer also brings back Stanley Tucci as Nigel, Runway's catty but mostly-benevolent art director, who reluctantly took Andy under his wing and gave her Chanel boots to wear in "The Devil Wears Prada."
If the first movie taught us one thing, it's that things can get pretty ugly in the beauty industry. Gird your loins and check out the trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" above.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the whole gang back together
In a testament to how much of a career-booster the original film was, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" trailer boasts that its cast include two Oscar winners (Streep and Hathaway) and two further Oscar nominees (Blunt and Tucci). Streep already had a couple of statuettes on her shelf by 2006, but the rest of the cast have all picked up those accolades in the years since "The Devil Wears Prada" first come out. With how high their stars have risen, it's quite a coup for this sequel to get all four core cast members back. Hopefully their chemistry will be as strong as ever.
Two other key players who returned for this sequel are director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. A key change that they made from the original novel by Lauren Weisberger was transforming Miranda Priestly from a straightforward antagonist to, in Frankel's opinion, the "heroine" of the story. "For sure she's tough and demanding and mercurial and seems mean at times," Frankel told Insider in a 2021 retrospective. "But at the end of the day, it's not cruel and it's in the dedication toward excellence."
Indeed, by the end of the movie Miranda (who is based on real-life Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour) seemed to have genuinely developed a degree of professional respect for Andy. Of course, she can't be seen acting all warm and cuddly, so in the "Devil Wears Prada 2" trailer she's back to her old ways and pretending she doesn't even remember who Andy is. (At least, I think she's pretending.)
"The Devil Wears Prada 2" arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.