How Anna Wintour Really Felt About Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada Role

According to author Amy Odell in "Anna: The Biography" (via Entertainment Weekly), Wintour was pretty unconcerned about the entire thing and even allegedly told a "Vogue" editor at the time that she didn't even remember who Weisberger was upon learning about her novel. Big ouch, but that sounds exactly like the kind of thing Miranda might say about Andy, whether she remembered her or not, so it's kind of funny. While most of her colleagues have described Wintour as more "bemused" with the movie than anything, there are hints that at least some of the portrayal stung. Odell's description of the premiere, attended by both Wintour and Weisberger, paints a slightly more complex picture:

"[Director David] Frankel sat behind Anna and [Wintour's daughter] Bee. Anna had a seat at the end of the row and, though she had a habit of dashing out of plays that bored her, watched the whole movie. At one point, Bee turned to her and said, 'Mom, they really got you.'"

While there's really no sicker burn than your own kid telling you that a movie nailed your whole (semi-villainous) vibe, Wintour was pretty mum about the movie for the most part. She told "60 Minutes" that the movie was "was not a true rendition of what happens within this magazine" and was simply "entertainment." Thankfully, she has shown a sense of humor as time has gone on, even sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Streep, where she joked with the actor about her "most difficult role." I'm going to be honest, that almost sounds like too much powerful energy for one interview, but these two titans kept it classy and showed everyone why they're both legends in their own way.

Streep made some sizeable changes to her role in order to take it on, including giving the character a vital moment of vulnerability. It's hard to imagine "The Devil Wears Prada" working without Streep's one truly raw moment, letting her be human, so maybe Wintour recognized that. Or maybe game just recognizes game.