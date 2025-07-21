Sydney Sweeney Was Told Not To Audition For Her Most Beloved Role

Even if you haven't seen HBO's "Euphoria" — in which case, I urge you to watch it because it's one of those super-hyped, controversial, and thought-provoking shows that's actually worth every minute if you dig good TV — you've likely heard about its scandals and multiple controversies. Most of those revolve around creator Sam Levinson's allegedly odd behavior, the rampant drug abuse in the series, and the excessive nudity involving mainly Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, an insecure and sexy blonde who falls for her best friend's boyfriend.

Undeniably, this is the role that catapulted the young actress into worldwide stardom. She's been in the zeitgeist ever since, appearing in various supporting roles left and right, including in Tarantino's beloved "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and Mike White's extremely popular "The White Lotus," as well as starring in features practically built on her potent screen presence, like "Reality" and "Nocturne." She already has a massive and steadily growing fanbase, and considering she's already cast to play female boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, her star could shine even brighter in Hollywood. What many might not know, however, is that Sweeney's breakout role in "Euphoria" almost didn't happen because she was initially advised not to turn up to audition, since the casting director thought she wasn't right for Cassie at all.