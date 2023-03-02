Lily Rose-Depp And The Weeknd Deny Claims Against Sam Levinson In The Idol Controversy

HBO has spent the past few months hyping up the release of "The Idol," a limited series created by Sam Levinson (of "Euphoria" acclaim) and Abel Tesfaye (best known as musical artist The Weeknd). But recent reports have put a damper on the buzz by revealing behind-the-scenes chaos.

Yesterday, Rolling Stone produced a report that claims HBO's "The Idol" has "gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails." Interviews from 13 cast and crew members allege that Sam Levinson stepped in (taking over from director Amy Seimetz) when the show was 80% complete for a creative overhaul that increased the disturbing sexual content and nudity while contributing to an already chaotic and tense work environment. Overall criticisms from the anonymous sources claim the show was being reshot and rewritten in real-time, ramping up the sexual violence and diluting the original message of the show so that it was more akin to "sexual torture porn."

In an official statement, HBO said otherwise, explaining that Levinson stepped in because the initial approach did not meet HBO's standards and adding that "the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment." HBO has since provided Lily-Rose Depp's statement to /Film, where the lead actress dubs Levinson "the best director" she has ever worked with. Here's the statement in full: