Sydney Sweeney Just Broke Her Own Box Office Record Thanks To The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney got her mojo back at the box office in a big, bad way. "The Housemaid," which stars Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried ("Mamma Mia!"), was released in December of last year, and has been doing big business ever since. It's now passed the $300 million mark worldwide, becoming one of the most unexpected breakout hits of 2025. It also set a new high bar for Sweeney as a leading actress.

As of this writing, Lionsgate's "The Housemaid" has made $305.3 million worldwide, including $116.2 million at the domestic box office. All of that against a very reasonable $35 million production budget. With that, it overtakes 2023's "Anyone But You" ($220.2 million) as Sweeney's highest-grossing starring vehicle. "Anyone But You" was, at the time, the first rom-com to break the $200 million mark in six years.

Sweeney did have a small role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which made $392.1 million worldwide. But as a leading star or a core part of an ensemble, "The Housemaid," a thriller based on Frieda McFadden's best-selling book, is now the high water mark to beat.

Directed by Paul Feig, of "Bridesmaids" fame, the movie centers on Millie (Sweeney) who is trying to escape her past and accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). Even though it seems like a dream job at first, it quickly unravels into a dangerous, sexy, seductive game of secrets and scandal.