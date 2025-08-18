Sydney Sweeney's New Movie Was Ignored At The Box Office - What Happened?

One would be forgiven for not knowing about it, but Sydney Sweeney, one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, was in a new movie that opened in theaters over the weekend. The film in question is "Americana," which debuted to solid buzz coming out of SXSW in 2023. Yet, it's only just now hitting the big screen after being acquired by Lionsgate early last year. Sad to say, more than two years after its festival debut, the movie was all but ignored at the box office.

Debuting on just over 1,100 screens, director Tony Tost's "Americana" made just $500,000 on its opening weekend domestically, per Deadline. These numbers weren't even reported by Lionsgate and aren't available via online databases such as Box Office Mojo or The Numbers. In other words, the film is pretty much dead on arrival and will have to make the lion's share of its money on VOD and streaming. Emmy-winner Paul Walter Hauser even stars alongside Sweeney in the movie, making for a very marketable cast. So, what went wrong?

"Americana" follows Penny Jo (Sweeney), a shy waitress with big dreams from a small town, and Lefty (Hauser), a lonely local veteran, as the pair team up to secure a precious artifact — in the form of a Lakota ghost shirt — that they hope to use to improve their lots in life. In doing so, however, the two end up drawing the attention of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) and his superior (Simon Rex), as well as an Indigenous American gang leader (Zahn McClarnon) and a woman on the run (Halsey).

Ultimately, "Americana" didn't even make it into this weekend's top 10. The only major, new competition was "Nobody 2," which debuted with $9.2 million in the number three spot, placing behind "Freakier Friday" in second and "Weapons" (which once again won the weekend crown, earning $25 million). But none of that suggests there was no room for "Americana." After all, Sweeney is the star who sold soap made out of her own bath water, creating feverish demand online. One would think that sort of drawing power would translate to a few more tickets sold. Then again, Lionsgate was, by design, very conservative with the marketing spend. So, a lot of this could just be chalked up to a lack of awareness.