Sydney Sweeney's Bizarre New Soap Makes An Underrated Horror Movie Terrifyingly Plausible

What would you do to get a closer connection with your favorite movie starMaybe you'd buy an iPhone and compose a shot like Martin Scorsese. Or maybe you'd buy a BMW and race it like Arnold Schwarzenegger. But maybe that's not good enough for you. Maybe you want something a little more ... intimate. Well, whether you asked for it or not, Sydney Sweeney has got you covered.

Sweeney has partnered with the "manly" soap company Dr. Squatch (what makes a soap "manly," we'll never know) for a sultry ad that has racked up over 1.7 million likes on Instagram in which the blonde actress/producer speaks directly into the camera from inside a bathtub. According to Dr. Squatch, fans "kept asking about Sydney's Sweeney's bathwater" and now they can get inside the bathtub with Sydney, in the loosest possible definition of those words, thanks to the release of "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss."

The limited-edition soap is made with Sydney's actual bathwater, and for just $8, it can be yours when the soap drops on June 6. This viral stunt has some feeling déjà vu regarding the time internet model Belle Delphine sold her "gamer bathwater" for a profit of $90k, but there's another even more disturbing comparison that suggests a future where our attachment to celebrities is even more grotesque.