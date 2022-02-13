Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Play Zeus In A Super Bowl Commercial

It's not just football legends coming out of the woodwork on Super Bowl Sunday. Actor, former governor, and all-around badass Arnold Schwarzenegger made his debut as a Greek god in a BMW commercial tonight, and it's as ridiculous and fun as you'd expect.

In the visual, Schwarzenegger's Zeus finds himself exploited by his friends and family for his electrical powers (remember, Zeus controls lightning) after retiring to Palm Springs with wife Hera (played by Salma Hayek). He even accidentally causes a citywide blackout at one point when his powers short circuit after so much use.

Finally, he goes to take his tiny horse, Peggy — you know, Pegasus, the flying horse — out for a walk when he gets a jolt of electricity running through him, which restores his old god armor. "I thought you could use a pick me up," Hera tells him as she presents him with a new electric-powered BMW.

The visual ends as the pair drive down a Palm Springs street while singing along with "Electric Avenue" by Eddy Grant as it plays in the background.

In late January, Schwarzenegger first teased his appearance in the BMW commercial via Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself as Zeus on a promo poster. "February 2022," he captioned the image. Nearly a week later, he shared a teaser visual in which a barista has a difficult time pronouncing his name while trying to hand off his coffee.