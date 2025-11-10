5 Reasons Why Sydney Sweeney's Christy Flopped At The Box Office

This fall season is proving to be a tough arena for combat sports biopics at the box office. Last month saw "The Smashing Machine," which starred Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, disappoint with a $20 million global haul against a budget of $50 million. Now, Sydney Sweeney's "Christy" has crashed to the mat with an opening weekend of just $1.3 million, despite debuting on more than 2000 screens.

Sweeney alluded to the low numbers in an Instagram post, saying, "We don't always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And 'Christy' has been the most impactful project of my life." She plays Christy Martin, who became one of the first female boxing stars during the '90s and was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. Behind closed doors, though, Martin was the victim of domestic abuse, and in 2010, she was shot, stabbed, and left for dead by her husband after telling him that she wanted a divorce.

Fortunately, Martin survived the attack, and Sweeney said she signed on to the film in the hope that it might save lives. "If 'Christy' gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety," she wrote, "then we will have succeeded."

There's been some speculation that the movie's performance was impacted by a recent media furore over American Eagle's "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" ad campaign. However, the truth is that there are plenty of other factors that better explain why "Christy" flopped at the box office.