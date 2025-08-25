Eden Makes It Two Box Office Flops In A Row For Sydney Sweeney

It was, all things considered, a pretty quiet late summer weekend at the box office. Netflix scored an unexpected number one hit with "KPop Demon Hunters" ($18 million), but that's still a pretty small number for a chart topper. That's because the weekend's new releases failed to drum up much of an audience, with A24's English language release of the animated blockbuster "Ne Zah 2" ($1.5 million) and Ethan Coen's "Honey Don't" ($3 million) leading the way. But it was director Ron Howard's "Eden" that ranked as perhaps the biggest disappointment.

Inspired by real-life events, the film centers on a group of outsiders who settle down with one another on a remote island only to discover their greatest threat isn't the elements but, rather, each other. The movie stars Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), but she's just the tip of the iceberg here, as the cast also includes Jude Law ("Captain Marvel"), Ana de Armas ("Knives Out"), Vanessa Kirby ("The Fantastic Four: First Steps"), and Daniel Brühl ("Captain America: Civil War"). All of that star power amounted to very little, however.

Released by Vertical Entertainment, "Eden" made just $1 million on 664 screens over the weekend, placing well outside of the top 10 and landing at number 14 on the domestic box office charts. Unfortunately, that makes it two bad weekends in a row for Sweeney, as her film "Americana" was largely ignored and made just $500,000 in its opening earlier this month. It would, of course, be wildly unfair to place either of these misfires squarely on Sweeney's shoulders, but it certainly isn't going to help make the case that she is a bonafide movie star either.

In any event, this is a flop for AGC Studios. The production cost $55 million before generous Australian tax incentives, which brought that number down to $35 million net (per Deadline). Even so, there's no way to spin this into a success. "Americana" will get by because Lionsgate spent just a few million on it after Bron went bankrupt. AGC and Imagine Entertainment weren't so fortunate with "Eden."