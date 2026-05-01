The Devil Wears Prada 2's Massive Pop Star Cameo, Explained

Put those designer heels down if you haven't seen "The Devil Wears Prada 2" — spoilers lie ahead!

Partway through "The Devil Wears Prada 2" — the legacy sequel to the beloved 2006 original, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name — a major pop star makes an appearance. So what exactly is Lady Gaga doing in this highly anticipated 2026 release?

For context, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" takes place decades after the original and finds Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Anne Hathaway) out of a job after mass layoffs at a major Manhattan newspaper. When she's asked to lead the features department at Runway Magazine under her old boss — Anna Wintour stand-in Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) — she jumps at the opportunity and is ultimately also reunited with Miranda's unfailingly loyal right-hand man Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) and Andy's former co-assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a bigwig at Dior. As they all prepare to fly out to Milan to stage a Runway fashion show in the Pinacoteca di Brera museum, Nigel asks Miranda if she can call in a favor with a major musician. Miranda balks, but apparently, she does it ... and that's where Lady Gaga joins the film.

Miranda enters Gaga's dressing room before the performance, and it's clear the two women are at odds for some reason, though it's never explained why; Gaga simply says she only showed up because Nigel threatened that she'd never get a Runway cover again if she declined. To steal a line from another pop superstar, there's obvious "bad blood" between the two, but again, the movie doesn't give us a reason. Still, it makes perfect sense that the film asked Gaga to appear.