It's 2026 And I Just Watched The Devil Wears Prada For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

Growing up, 2000s comedies were a huge blind spot for me. My mom showed me the big dramas and thrillers of the '90s and eventually the classic comedies of the '80s, while my dad showed me the big pop culture staples of the '70s and '80s. But when it came to movies as they were being released, I was just too young to watch or care about many of the big comedy and drama hits of the new millennium. One of those blind spots is "The Devil Wears Prada."

Sure, I was aware the movie existed. I've had a huge crush on Anne Hathaway for as long as I can remember, and knew she was in the movie with Meryl Streep, which is why "The Devil Wears Prada" even happened. But for 12-year-old me, this was mostly "that movie about fashion," and I could not care less about fashion at the time. Indeed, for the longest time, I was convinced the movie was about fashion designers.

So imagine my surprise when the sequel was announced, and the trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" showed me that it is NOT about fashion designers, but about journalists working at a fashion publication. That I have a longstanding passion for. Not only is journalism my chosen profession, but I love watching media about journalists — I am in the small group of people who genuinely and unapologetically love Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom."

This is to say, I finally gave "The Devil Wears Prada" a chance. My extremely hot take? This movie is great, actually. The cast is phenomenal, the story is excellent, and Meryl Streep is an icon. It's got everything you want in a movie, including one of the worst boyfriends in a major motion picture.