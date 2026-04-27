5 Reasons Why Michael Ruled The Box Office

Lionsgate, director Antoine Fuqua, and Michael Jackson's estate have successfully weathered a lot of turmoil to deliver one of the biggest hits of the year so far. "Michael," a biopic covering the King of Pop's rise to superstardom, defied expectations at the box office, posting a massive global opening. Critics be damned, people just wanted to see Jackson do his thing on the big screen.

"Michael" opened to $97 million domestically to go with an incredible $120.3 million internationally for a whopping $217.3 million globally. It was easily the number one movie on the charts, dethroning "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" after its reign atop the box office these past handful of weeks. But there's a new king in town.

This instantly set a new high bar for biopics, besting the opening for "Bohemian Rhapsody." The Queen biopic opened to $52 million domestically en route to $910 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing non-franchise movies of all time. It's early, but that bodes very well for "Michael," which has a production budget in the $200 million range that Lionsgate needs to recoup. Fortunately, for all involved, that's not going to be an issue. It's just a matter of how high this movie can fly in the weeks/months to come.

What went right here? How did Lionsgate manage to gamble so big on this biopic and come out ahead? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Michael" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.