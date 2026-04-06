5 Reasons Why The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Ruled The Box Office

Mario and Luigi have returned to the big screen. This time, they brought even more friends with them, and once again, it resulted in a bonafide blockbuster box office hit. Universal Pictures and Illumination brought "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" to theaters over Easter and it did not disappoint, delivering the biggest opening of the year so far.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the galaxy-spanning sequel to 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" opened to $130.9 million domestically in its first weekend, and $190.1 million over its first five days (per AP News). Prior to opening, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" was tracking to earn around $160 million across its first five days and around $100 million over the weekend. Universal decided to open the animated flick mid-week on Wednesday to get in early on the holiday feast, which proved to be a wise decision. It also paid off overseas; "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" pulled in $182.4 million internationally from 80 markets, bringing its worldwide total to a mammoth $372.5 million.

This is the same playbook the studio ran with their first animated adaptation of Nintendo's beloved franchise three years ago. The previous "Mario" broke the record for a video game movie at the box office, pulling in $204.6 million across its first five days. It eventually went on to earn $1.36 billion worldwide. Universal kept the strategy the same, going with the old "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" logic.

So, what went right here? How did Universal, Nintendo, and Illumination deliver so handily on expectations with this much-anticipated sequel? We're going to go over the biggest reasons why "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.