5 Reasons Why Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Dominated The Box Office

When Amazon MGM Studios decided to turn author Andy Weir's sci-fi "Project Hail Mail" into a movie, the company couldn't have imagined just how well it would turn out. The movie has become the first legitimate blockbuster of 2026 and by far Amazon's biggest box office opening of all time. It's also in near-record territory for a non-franchise movie, defying any and all expectations that were in place ahead of its release.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street"), the film opened to an astounding $80.5 million domestically. The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi flick also added an additional $60.4 million overseas for a $141 million global start. "Project Hail Mary" was poised to become a rare non-franchise blockbuster pre-release, with tracking suggesting a potential opening in the $60 million range domestically. That still would have been stellar, but the fact that it went above $80 million is nothing shy of out of this world.

This is all good news, because the $200 million product budget for "Project Hail Mary" raised the stakes in a big way. Amazon has deep pockets, but it still couldn't afford for a movie this expensive to flop. It spent superhero movie money on something that, for general audiences, played like an original sci-fi tentpole. Miraculously, and in defiance of standard Hollywood blockbuster logic, it paid off.

So, what went right here? How did Amazon manage to score such a huge hit without going all-in on a pre-established franchise? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why this movie dominated the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.