5 Reasons Why Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Dominated The Box Office
When Amazon MGM Studios decided to turn author Andy Weir's sci-fi "Project Hail Mail" into a movie, the company couldn't have imagined just how well it would turn out. The movie has become the first legitimate blockbuster of 2026 and by far Amazon's biggest box office opening of all time. It's also in near-record territory for a non-franchise movie, defying any and all expectations that were in place ahead of its release.
Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street"), the film opened to an astounding $80.5 million domestically. The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi flick also added an additional $60.4 million overseas for a $141 million global start. "Project Hail Mary" was poised to become a rare non-franchise blockbuster pre-release, with tracking suggesting a potential opening in the $60 million range domestically. That still would have been stellar, but the fact that it went above $80 million is nothing shy of out of this world.
This is all good news, because the $200 million product budget for "Project Hail Mary" raised the stakes in a big way. Amazon has deep pockets, but it still couldn't afford for a movie this expensive to flop. It spent superhero movie money on something that, for general audiences, played like an original sci-fi tentpole. Miraculously, and in defiance of standard Hollywood blockbuster logic, it paid off.
So, what went right here? How did Amazon manage to score such a huge hit without going all-in on a pre-established franchise? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why this movie dominated the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.
The response to Project Hail Mary has been effusively great
To say that the response to "Project Hail Mary" has been kind thus far would be an insulting understatement. Put plainly, the reception for this movie has been nothing shy of effusively great, representing the rarest of rare situations where just about everyone seems to agree on a piece of blockbuster entertainment. The praise has been near-universal — and glowing, at that — which doesn't happen all that often.
The movie currently holds a ridiculously great 95% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a stellar 96% audience rating. It also carried an A CinemaScore, which bodes extremely well for its word of mouth prospects in the weeks to come. /Film's Ethan Anderton called "Project Hail Mary" one of the best sci-fi movies ever in his review. He's not alone in his thinking.
The film centers on Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no memory of how he got there. Before long, he realizes that he must use all of his scientific knowledge to save Earth from an imminent threat. Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall"), Lionel Boyce ("The Bear"), Ken Leung ("Industry"), and Milana Vayntrub ("This Is Us") also star.
Even the book's author shared his very positive feelings on the movie, with nothing but nice things to say about it. An opening like this doesn't happen without a good response, and this movie earned an outstanding response. That will benefit Amazon MGM well beyond opening weekend. You simply can't buy this sort of praise.
Project Hail Mary benefitted greatly from a perfect March release date
March has become the prime outside-of-the-summer release window for the right movie that doesn't want to compete during the most crowded season of the year. For the right movie, it's prime real estate. "Project Hail Mary" was very much the right movie in this case — so much so that it ranks as the biggest opening weekend ever for a non-franchise PG-13 movie. When it comes to R-rated non-franchise films, only Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which made $82 million in its first weekend during the Barbenheimer box office phenomenon, opened better.
In terms of other recent March sci-fi releases, "Project Hail Mary" is in very good company. It's right in line with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ($80 million opening/$572 million worldwide). It's also not far off from "Dune: Part Two" ($82.5 million opening/$715 million worldwide). Again, the comparisons are very friendly. Even on the very low end, we'd probably be looking at something like "Eternals" ($71 million opening/$402 million worldwide), and that's if the movie falls off a cliff from here. It very likely won't.
How high could this movie fly? "Oppenheimer" made nearly $1 billion and won Best Picture at the Oscars. Given the response to this movie thus far, I don't want to set expectations unreasonably high, but none of that is off the table. There's already way-too-early Oscar buzz on this one and with word of mouth expected to be through the roof, the sky is truly the limit.
It's still going to be rolling out in much of the world over the next several weeks, not to mention that it doesn't have any non-animated-family-movie blockbuster competition until May. The timing could very well make this an unqualified, runaway hit, despite the high cost.
The Phil Lord and Chris Miller factor
At some point, we have to recognize the importance of Phil Lord and Chris Miller as filmmakers as a factor here. The duo has demonstrated an almost uncanny ability to make mainstream cinema that resonates with the masses better than almost anyone else working today. From their earlier successes like "21 Jump Street" ($201 million worldwide/$40 million budget) and "The LEGO Movie" ($468 million), one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014, they've done it repeatedly and surprisingly.
Lord and Miller have a knack for working with pre-existing material in a way that is both unexpected and effective. As writers and producers, they helped turn "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" into so much more than a big box office hit. It became a downright cultural phenomenon, kicking off a very lucrative spin-off franchise for Sony within the larger "Spider-Man" universe. They've done this over and over again, at almost every step up to the plate.
So even though "Project Hail Mary" is the first movie they've directed in over a decade and by far the biggest project they've ever taken on as directors, it's hard to imagine anyone else pulling it off the way they did. Their track record is undeniable at this point, and this is the culmination of years of work in this arena.
It would be downright foolish to bet against Lord and Miller, almost in the way that it's foolish to bet against James Cameron. The results don't lie.
IMAX and premium formats strike again
Amazon managed to effectively sell "Project Hail Mary" as something that needs to be seen on the big screen. Even though it's eventually going to make its way to Prime Video, the masses showed up based on the notion that this was worth a trip to the theater, which is increasingly rare for the average person. That experience is typically reserved for a big cultural event, which is often franchise-focused.
More than that, Amazon sold this movie as something that needed to be seen on IMAX and premium format screens. That helped the bottom line enormously. Per IMAX, the company delivered $28 million of the movie's global box office take on opening weekend. $16.4 million worth of the movie's domestic haul came from IMAX screens, representing 20% of its North American opening despite IMAX representing just 1% of screens in the market.
There's a reason why IMAX is more important to the box office than ever before, and why studios structure their calendars around the availability of IMAX screens. Audiences are happy to pay the premium for the right movie, and it makes an enormous difference to the bottom line. This film benefited (and will continue to benefit) greatly from these screens.
This is to say nothing of other premium formats, such as Dolby Cinema, 4DX, or Cinemark XD, among others, which are also becoming popular alternatives to IMAX. They all offer a bump to a given movie's bottom line, and represent a huge, outsized percent of this movie's grosses.
Amazon put its money where its mouth is with Project Hail Mary
There's been a lot of conversation about streaming services and tech companies entering the theatrical marketplace in recent years. Apple has done it quite a bit, with mixed results. Netflix only seems to use theaters when it benefits them. So when Amazon said it would release 12 to 14 movies in theaters this year, committing to theaters both "financially and philosophically" (via Deadline), it was easy to be skeptical.
But "Project Hail Mary" was Amazon putting its money where its mouth is. The company made a $200 million blockbuster for the biggest screens possible, and marketed it accordingly. That's not to say Amazon will do this for every movie they release, but it's an encouraging sign. The fact of the matter is, an opening of this size doesn't happen without a meaningful, effective, global marketing campaign.
Netflix may soon be forced to put more of its movies in theaters, one way or another. That's all well and good. But it's hard to imagine, even if Netflix had acquired Warner Bros., that the company would ever do what Amazon did here. Having a deep-pocketed company like Amazon behind a movie like this, selling it the way it needs to be sold and giving it a full theatrical rollout, is precisely what theaters could use right now. Amazon doesn't need the box office returns, but the studio thankfully went in for a penny, in for a pound here.
For the moment, Amazon is doing the industry a solid and reaping the rewards, all at once. Here's hoping we get much, much more of this in the future.
"Project Hail Mary" is in theaters now.