Project Hail Mary Review: Ryan Gosling Is Outstanding In One Of The Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever

Phil Lord & Chris Miller have already proven themselves to be some of the most imaginative and reliable filmmakers working today. They reinvigorated the tired trend of turning classic TV shows into movies with "21 Jump Street, " they made a dazzling animated movie based on the mere concept of plastic building bricks with "The LEGO Movie," and they maximized the potential of superhero stories as producers of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sadly, we never got to see what they could do with "Star Wars," due to their unfortunate departure from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Thankfully, they've circled back to sci-fi with an adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling novel "Project Hail Mary," and it proves Lucasfilm was foolish for letting this visionary duo go.

Combining the best parts of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," "Arrival," "The Martian," and "Interstellar," the magnificent "Project Hail Mary" (watch the trailer here) is not only likely to be 2026's best sci-fi movie, but it's immediately one of the best sci-fi movies ever. Packed with mesmerizing adventure, an uplifting sense of hope, and a hearty dose of humor and genuine emotion, the story of a scientist turned astronaut and his surprising alien collaborator is one of the most satisfying cinematic experiences of the 21st century.

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a middle school teacher with an overqualified but professionally troublesome background in science who is recruited by Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) to assist in a top secret, global mission. That mission, dubbed Project Hail Mary, is to stop a slow-burning cosmic conundrum that is mysteriously destroying our sun, which will have drastic consequences for the population of Earth. If that sounds like well-tread sci-fi disaster territory, don't worry, because it's how the story of "Project Hail Mary" unfolds that makes it stand out.