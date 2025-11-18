Project Hail Mary Trailer Reveals How The Movie Adapts A Tricky Aspect Of The Book

If you're already sold on "Project Hail Mary," I would humbly suggest that you go ahead and skip the film's (awesome) new trailer. Weird request for a trailer post, I know, but part of the fun of reading Andy Weir's source material is thinking you're in for "The Martian 2.0," only to discover it's actually something else entirely.

For those just tuning in, "Project Hail Mary," um, hails from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind the "Jump Street" movies, "The LEGO Movie," and the version of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" you never saw (but, let's be real, it was probably pretty good, based on these guys' track record.) The trailer also refers to them as the "creators" of the "Spider-Verse" franchise, which feels a little unfair to the many, many other artists and directors responsible for bringing those revolutionary animated "Spider-Man" movies to life. Those same animators have also had to battle incredible amounts of stress and overwork to make those films a reality, so you gotta give them credit where it's due.

Getting back on track, though, Lord and Miller are undeniably talented storytellers. That also makes them the perfect choice to take on "Project Hail Mary," which is essentially what you'd end up with if "Arrival," "Interstellar," and "Lethal Weapon" had a baby. Indeed, as the movie's latest trailer confirms, this is more or less a buddy action-comedy about two beings from different planets having to team up to save their respective worlds. We also now know how the film adaptation is going to handle one of the trickier aspects of Weir's source material: how our heroes are able to communicate.