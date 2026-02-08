We've Seen 30 Minutes Of Project Hail Mary, And It Could Be 2026's Best Sci-Fi Movie

If you've heard of "Project Hail Mary," chances are you fall into one of two camps. One is made up of folks excited to see Ryan Gosling get up to shenanigans in deep space, directed by the duo behind the "Jump Street" and "Spider-Verse" movies, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The other includes fans of author Andy Weir's source novel of the same name from 2021, a book that became so popular that it not only topped several bestseller lists, but it also made the personal recommendations lists of Bill Gates and Barack Obama. Fans of the book are particularly opinionated about the film adaptation, with some insisting that a key element of the story should've been eliminated from the marketing campaign altogether.

As one can see from the film's newest trailer, this element in question is the presence of an alien companion, Rocky, who joins Dr. Ryland Grace (Gosling) on his quest to find a way to stop the galaxy's stars from dying. To be fair, there already is a good deal of plot and intrigue to the story which wouldn't necessarily require revealing Rocky early: Dr. Grace isn't an astronaut, but a middle school teacher recruited from obscurity by Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) to take a one-way journey to the Tau Ceti solar system on a desperate mission only he has the knowledge to complete.

Yet, as Lord and Miller explained during an exclusive preview event this past week at IMAX HQ in Los Angeles, there's much more to the story and the film than Rocky's reveal. After seeing 30 minutes of "Project Hail Mary," allow me to assure you that there are lots more surprises the film has in store, including the possibility that this movie may be the best sci-fi film of 2026.