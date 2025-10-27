Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Is Literally Changing Movie Theaters

The official tagline for Christopher Nolan's upcoming "The Odyssey" adaptation, "Defy the gods," speaks to the level of ambition that comes with a production of this scale and magnitude. But even outside of the mythological world of Odysseus and his arduous saga in returning from war to see his family again, the release of the blockbuster itself — which remains about nine months away, despite certain tickets already going on sale (and subsequently selling out) — is already big enough to create some serious shockwaves. Once again, Nolan is changing the very essence of the movie industry; this time, by singlehandedly inspiring theater chains to upgrade and accommodate his ideal presentation format.

IMAX 70mm film is back and more popular than ever, baby, and Nolan has every intention of keeping it that way. Recent movies such as "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" have helped draw a fresh wave of awareness and attention to the premium film prints, and we can expect more where that came from when "The Odyssey" finally hits a multiplex near you. Variety reports that audiences in the United States and South America will have more opportunities to see the film exactly as Nolan intends, as Cinemark has partnered up with IMAX to add a few new locations capable of projecting 70mm film. As part of the new agreement, an additional 12 Cinemark theaters will upgrade their preexisting IMAX screens to IMAX with Laser, which received a boost in publicity during the release of Nolan's "Oppenheimer" in 2023.

The new IMAX 70mm locations include Cinemark Seven Bridges in the Woodridge suburb of Chicago, Cinemark Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs, and Cinemark Tinseltown in Rochester — all of which will be fully operational in time for "The Odyssey."