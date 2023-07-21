What Is IMAX With Laser, And Is It Worth Seeking Out For Oppenheimer?

To offer a brief introduction: IMAX is a large-format film presentation process that involved not just 70mm film projection, but outsize screens and deep stadium seating. The original IMAX projectors didn't run film from top-to-bottom like most projectors, but from left to right, requiring a novel invention to take care of the "flicker." Most film strips operate with quick-moving dowsers that flip open for a 24th of a second and then snap shut, allowing each frame of film to "pause" ever so briefly in front of the projector lamp. Without the flicker effect, a film strip would look like a quick-moving smear. The horizontal 70mm film feed of an IMAX projector required a new kind of "rolling loop" technology to accommodate the enlarged film and screen. "Rolling loop" is difficult to explain, but needless to say, it allowed for a smoother projection process. The creators figured their invention provided the maximum amount of visual information to date, and the word IMAX became their brand. No, "IMAX" doesn't stand for anything. It's a made-up word.

IMAX movies began making the rounds, mostly at science museums, in the 1970s. The oldest IMAX theater in the country was built in San Diego in 1973 to provide planetarium shows. That theater is still operating to this day.

It wouldn't be until around 2002 that the IMAX format would start being used in earnest for mainstream Hollywood features. Some of the "Harry Potter" movies and "Superman Returns" had some of their scenes blown up into IMAX format. "The Dark Knight" famously shot scenes on IMAX cameras in 2008. It was at that time that IMAX started experimenting with digital presentation, leading hardcore film purists to cry foul. Also, some IMAX screens started shrinking to accommodate the "weaker" digital projectors, leading to the pejorative "lieMAX." But in 2012, working with Kodak, IMAX aggressively upped their digital projection game and began to pioneer a laser-based projection system.