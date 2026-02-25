First Reactions To Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Have Critics United
Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary" is as imaginative as it is emotionally engaging. This Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel centers around former biologist Ryland Grace, who wakes up aboard a ship with amnesia. This classic premise is set against the backdrop of the near future, which has to deal with a dimming sun and the very real threat of an ice age spanning several decades. Weir's book feels ripe for a rich adaptation from the get-go, which explains the impetus behind Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's highly-anticipated "Project Hail Mary." While the trailers for the film have revealed the tricky aspects of adapting Weir's book, there's much to look forward to with Ryan Gosling slipping into Ryland Grace's space boots.
/Film's Bill Bria tentatively described "Project Hail Mary" as 2026's best sci-fi movie after watching a 30-minute exclusive preview at Los Angeles' IMAX HQ earlier this month. This impression is overarchingly positive and highlights the merits of Lord and Miller's directorial ethos:
"Whether they be working in live action or animation, Lord and Miller have a knack for capturing effervescence and putting it on screen. This is distinct from irreverence, to be clear; the directors aren't being arch or making fun. Rather, they're embracing the story and character's emotions in a totally open, wholesome way. It's for this reason that the film looks and feels separate from the more typical, cynical, and sterile approach to sci-fi fare."
The earliest critical reactions to "Project Hail Mary" ahead of its March 20, 2026, release are also similarly enthused. Let's have a look at these online reactions!
Project Hail Mary is being hailed as a 'must-see space odyssey' by critics
If the earliest critical reactions to Lord and Miller's sci-fi film are to be believed, it is being positioned both as a box-office hit and a major awards season contender. This is undoubtedly high praise, but there's reason to believe that this Weir adaptation will be offbeat enough to differentiate itself from average genre fare. Plus, Weir's "The Martian" was turned into an overwhelmingly popular (and well-liked) adaptation by Ridley Scott in 2015, and history might repeat itself with the upcoming flick.
Film critic Eric Marchen praised "Project Hail Mary" on X (formerly Twitter), praising Greig Fraser's cinematography and Gosling's "stellar" performance. A similar sentiment was shared by The Wrap's Drew Taylor, who posted a glowing impression on X, calling the film a "masterpiece" that is also profoundly moving. "As cheesy as it is to say, 'we need this movie right now,' well, we do. And I'm so thankful it's here," Taylor stated to round off the social media reaction.
The praise doesn't stop here. Critic Adriano Caporusso also commended the Lord and Miller duo, and gushed over the sheer scale of the sci-fi saga:
"Lord [and] Miller's latest plays up a 'Short Circuit' bromance to an hysterical extreme while simultaneously delivering a pulse-pounding space epic that brings true humanity to the centerstage, but not without some jaw-dropping visuals alongside."
This assessment syncs up with the core tenets of Weir's book, which parses survival through the power of friendship, and by extension, the hope inherent within human bonds.
And the praise for Project Hail Mary keeps coming
The excitement surrounding Gosling's film feels palpable, even though one of the trailers for "Project Hail Mary" gives away the book's big sci-fi twist. Per the rave social reactions by critics, the film doesn't feel like a rehash of tired genre tropes, as it subverts expectations and delivers something delightful. Critic Tyler Llewyn Taing touched upon this subversion on X, complimenting the adaptation's decision to veer away from its "epic space adventure" roots to offer an "intimate look at companionship and finding catharsis in the vastness of space." As is the common thread with every reaction, Taing concluded his tweet by highlighting Gosling's performance.
Not every reaction, however, was free from criticism, as Globe and Mail film writer Barry Hertz's tweet pointed out the omission of a "crucial plot point." That said, Hertz states that Gosling's "galaxy-sized charms" are impossible to ignore, which seems to be the key takeaway from these myriad reactions. Film and TV critic Tessa Smith also underlined the heartwarming nature of the story, while reiterating that Gosling shines in this space saga.
To round things up, here's a snippet from what Film and TV journalist Scott Menzel wrote in his lengthy reaction to "Project Hail Mary:"
"'Project Hail Mary' is an epic cinematic achievement. Phil Lord and Chris Miller somehow manage to raise the bar once again, delivering what is not only their most ambitious film to date, but arguably their most accomplished. The scope and scale [are] immense, yet the storytelling remains intimate. I was completely immersed and felt every ounce of emotion, isolation, and anxiety right alongside the characters."
Well, that's certainly a ringing endorsement! We'll have to wait for the real deal once "Project Hail Mary" hits theaters on March 20, 2026.