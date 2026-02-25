First Reactions To Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Have Critics United

Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary" is as imaginative as it is emotionally engaging. This Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel centers around former biologist Ryland Grace, who wakes up aboard a ship with amnesia. This classic premise is set against the backdrop of the near future, which has to deal with a dimming sun and the very real threat of an ice age spanning several decades. Weir's book feels ripe for a rich adaptation from the get-go, which explains the impetus behind Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's highly-anticipated "Project Hail Mary." While the trailers for the film have revealed the tricky aspects of adapting Weir's book, there's much to look forward to with Ryan Gosling slipping into Ryland Grace's space boots.

/Film's Bill Bria tentatively described "Project Hail Mary" as 2026's best sci-fi movie after watching a 30-minute exclusive preview at Los Angeles' IMAX HQ earlier this month. This impression is overarchingly positive and highlights the merits of Lord and Miller's directorial ethos:

"Whether they be working in live action or animation, Lord and Miller have a knack for capturing effervescence and putting it on screen. This is distinct from irreverence, to be clear; the directors aren't being arch or making fun. Rather, they're embracing the story and character's emotions in a totally open, wholesome way. It's for this reason that the film looks and feels separate from the more typical, cynical, and sterile approach to sci-fi fare."

The earliest critical reactions to "Project Hail Mary" ahead of its March 20, 2026, release are also similarly enthused. Let's have a look at these online reactions!