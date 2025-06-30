The Project Hail Mary Trailer Gives Away The Book's Big Sci-Fi Twist

What if you took the "Science the s*** out of this" energy from "The Martian," added a dose of "Arrival," and swapped out the professionalism of Mark Watney for something closer to the buddy comedy hijinks of "Lethal Weapon" ... but in space? The results would be something close to the story of "Project Hail Mary," the latest adaptation of an Andy Weir novel. Starring Ryan Gosling as our newest astronaut completely in over his head, the story follows Ryland Grace as our main protagonist stranded in space with absolutely no memory of how that actually happened. The book remains one of my favorite reading experiences in recent memory, precisely because it plays out by throwing us into the deep end and slowly unspooling the circumstances surrounding these life-or-death stakes over the course of several chapters.

The movie, by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and written by Drew Goddard, takes a slightly different tact. Since it can't quite pull off the same trick for moviegoing audiences, the first official trailer instead has to walk the general public through the basic framework of the plot. Ryland is a dorky schoolteacher recruited to help solve the mystery behind why the sun — and all nearby stars, at that — suddenly appear to be dying. Though he'd be happy to simply offer his services as a consultant for the heroic astronauts tasked with undertaking this one-way mission, well, it appears he's the only human for the job. And that leads to the trailer giving away the book's first major twist. As it turns out, this ain't "The Martian" by any stretch of the imagination. Instead, when Ryland encounters an alien being he dubs as "Rocky," the plot takes a turn into truly surreal sci-fi territory.

Check the footage out above!