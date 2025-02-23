Anatomy Of A Fall Ending Explained: Did Sandra Kill Her Husband?

Living with a spouse or life partner can be rough at times, and it is usually a couple's ability to soldier through difficult spells together that shows the true strength of their relationship. Introducing a child into the mix can also be challenging, often changing the dynamic and sometimes even upending traditional parental roles. But what if one of those rough patches ended with the sudden death of a partner?

That is the situation that Justine Triet presents in the opening moments of her Palme d'Or-winner "Anatomy of a Fall." However, she takes it one step further by adding another nightmarish layer to the scenario: What if the remaining partner became the prime suspect in her spouse's death and had to suffer the ignominy and stress of having her marriage raked over in court while also grieving her loss?

It's not exactly an original setup; murder mysteries focusing on a wife who may or may not have killed her husband are 10-a-penny. Yet Triet's film stands out because she uses the whodunnit format to examine the minutiae of a co-habitation and the complexities of a long-term relationship, while her trial scenes make us consider the very nature of objective truth. /Film ranked "Anatomy of a Fall" was one of the best movies of 2023, and its ambiguous ending is likely to keep conversations burning for many years to come. So, did our main character Sandra (the brilliant Sandra Huller) actually kill her husband, what clues can we glean from the film, and is that even the main point of the movie?