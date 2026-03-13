Can Project Hail Mary Be A Rare Non Franchise Blockbuster At The Box Office?

The first legitimate blockbuster of 2026 may be just around the corner, and it's not part of a major franchise. The movie in question is "Project Hail Mary," which hails from Amazon MGM Studios. While it's based on author Andy Weir's book of the same name, for all intents and purposes, it's going to play like a big-budget, original sci-fi movie for general audiences. Those can be a tough sell, but this is looking like it could be a rare big-budget, non-franchise hit.

Hailing from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street"), the duo's latest is currently eyeing an opening between $45 and $65 million domestically when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Those estimates may look conservative before long, though. Earlier tracking had it taking in closer to $50 million (via Deadline). The numbers keep going up. Some unofficial tracking services have it going even higher.

That would be very good news for Amazon, as the budget for "Project Hail Mary" comes in at just under $200 million. That puts it in superhero movie territory, meaning it needs to make superhero movie money. Sci-fi tends to travel well overseas, so an over/under $50 million start in North America would be solid. Anything above that would be great.

Ryan Gosling, known for his role as Ken in "Barbie" (which he originally turned down), leads the cast here. The film centers on Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no memory of how he got there. He soon realizes he must use all of his scientific knowledge to save Earth from extinction. Sandra Hüller ("The Zone of Interest"), Lionel Boyce ("The Bear"), Ken Leung ("Industry"), and Milana Vayntrub ("This Is Us") also star.