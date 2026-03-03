Project Hail Mary's Reported Budget Raises The Stakes For Its Box Office Run

The stakes have been raised for Amazon MGM Studios' "Project Hail Mary." Recall that Amazon purchased MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion, a deal that had a lot to do with Amazon wanting to get into the theatrical business in a meaningful way. Sure, that's going to include big franchises, but this sci-fi flick based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name is, for most audiences, an "original" movie, which can be a tough sell these days. Amazon's got Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") starring here, plus Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie") in the director's chair, but it's got a massive budget to reckon with, too.

According to Puck, the budget for "Project Hail Mary" is at just under $200 million. The gross budget was around $248 million, but, thanks to tax credits, it was reduced significantly. That puts it in the same range as the average mega-budget franchise blockbuster. It's also Hollywood's biggest non-franchise sci-fi movie since Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" in 2020, which was greatly hampered by the pandemic.

"Project Hail Mary" was already one of the biggest box office gambles of 2026 back when we thought the budget was around $150 million. Now? It needs to do "top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year" numbers to be considered an out-and-out theatrical hit. That's an enormous amount of pressure to put on any movie. So, can this one pull it off?

The first reactions to "Project Hail Mary" have critics united, with a lot of praise to go around. That's a great start. But critical opinion doesn't always translate to real-world dollars. That's where things get tricky for this one, as it's going to require a lot of people getting off the couch, taking a trip to a theater, and paying folding money for a ticket.