Nintendo Is Doubling Down On Animated Films With Creation Of Nintendo Pictures Co.

Nintendo has a bit of a rocky history with the world of TV and film. After exploding in popularity in the '90s with their consoles, the company opened the floodgates to tie-in Saturday morning cartoon adaptations of "Super Mario," "Donkey Kong," "Kirby," "The Legend of Zelda," and more. But then the infamous "Super Mario Bros." movie from 1993 bombed so hard it put a stop to any plans to dominate the big screen.

Of course, "Pokémon" is still very much a thing, and the franchise continues to churn out new (and somehow better) seasons, and we did get a live-action theatrical film already, but Nintendo is not really in control of that franchise. There was that "Legend of Zelda" live-action show at Netflix, but it was canceled because the news leaked before Nintendo properly announced it.

Things are getting better for the company, though. Nintendo has not only partnered with Universal for their theme parks, but they are also producing a "Super Mario Bros." movie with Universal's Illumination studio and a bonkers cast. But now, Nintendo seems ready to take things to the next level and produce their own animated movies.