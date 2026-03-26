The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Goes Full 'Nintendo Cinematic Universe' With Star Fox Character Reveal

It's Nintendo's world, and we're just living in it, folks. After the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in 2023, it's taken a few years to truly get the ball rolling on what promises to be a proper shared universe with all these fan-favorite video game characters jockeying for position. But, if the latest reveal for the upcoming sequel and likely box office juggernaut "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is any indication, it would appear that that day has finally arrived.

Today brings the thrilling (and somewhat unexpected) news that "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is expanding its roster even further than we imagined. Universal Pictures and animation studio Illumination have revealed a new poster ushering in the ever-popular Fox McCloud character (aka Star Fox), every gamer's favorite anthropomorphic fox and the main protagonist of the "Star Fox" Nintendo games dating back to 1993. To put this in layperson's terms, this is truly A Big Deal™.

The introduction of Star Fox into "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" represents a crossover the likes of which we've never actually seen before, even in original Nintendo canon. Sure, countless millennials have spent hours playing as the shoot-em-up fox in many different iterations of "Super Smash Bros.," but bumping elbows with Mario and Luigi and all the rest of our Mushroom Kingdom friends in a proper big screen adaptation? That's nothing short of a statement of intent — we're finally about to have a true Nintendo cinematic universe on our hands.