The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is The Perfect Way To Build A Nintendo Cinematic Universe

Everyone wants their own cinematic universe these days, and it goes well beyond superhero franchises. Really, it only makes sense that studios would try to find ways of expanding their IPs by creating connected movies that force audiences to keep track of their continuity. That way, whenever a major crossover event takes place, they understand the film is considerably massive and turn out accordingly.

As such, when "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" made an absurd amount of money at the box office in 2023, fans quickly started speculating about how, exactly, all concerned parties would go about trying to build on the film's success. Cut to 2025, and we now have our answer in the form of an announcement that Illumination is adapting the perfect Nintendo game for its sequel: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie."

The "Super Mario" video game property is full of exciting stories and dozens of characters, so it only makes sense for Illumination and Nintendo to bring even more of that to the screen. But what if that was just the tip of the iceberg? After all, Nintendo has hundreds of other beloved games, many of which aren't connected to the Mario universe. In fact, many of them are part of a singular series of video games that bring some of the biggest video game characters of all time together: "Super Smash Bros.

Yes, the idea of a cinematic universe that builds up to a "Mortal Kombat"-style tournament is inherently silly, and it might be absurd to expect that from Nintendo and Illumination, but the basic idea of introducing more than just Yoshi and Donkey Kong into the fold is too tempting to pass up. Nintendo is already going all-in on feature film adaptations of its beloved games, with a live-action "The Legend of Zelda" film moving forward alongside the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" follow-up. Hence, it would make sense for the company to bring even more titles to the screen going forward. That's why "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is the perfect way to jumpstart a shared universe, because it directly paves the way for all sorts of galactic mayhem and weird little guys to join the story in the foreseeable future.