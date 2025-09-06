The Alien Franchise Inspired One Of The Best Sci-Fi Video Games Ever Made

Once you know that "Metroid" was directly inspired by "Alien," you'll start noticing all kinds of little parallels. First and foremost, putting a female protagonist in a major action game wasn't all that common at the time, and while there's nothing I can find to prove that Samus' gender was explicitly inspired by Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley, a quick look at her big, curly 8-bit hair in that first game suggests a strong influence. "We were partway through the development processes when one of the staff members said, 'Hey, wouldn't that be kind of cool if it turned out that this person inside the suit was a woman?'" Sakamoto told IGN in 2004.

The Metroids themselves, while very different in look from the Xenomorphs of the "Alien" franchise, fill essentially the same role — a super-predator discovered in the far reaches of space — one connected to ancient aliens — that poses a threat to all of the galaxy. You could even argue that "Metroid" anticipated some of the lore Scott would eventually bring to the property with his prequel movies "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant." In fact, the very first "Metroid" game introduced the ancient race of bird-like, bioengineering Chozo as the pregenitors of the Metroids, similar to the role the Engineers played in those films.

There are smaller details too. Is it mere coincidence that Ridley, the massive space dragon who murdered Samus' parents and serves as her nemesis throughout the games, bears the same name as Ridley Scott? Or that the biomechanical supercomputer antagonist of the first game, Mother Brain, is one word off from having the same name as the Mother computer aboard the Nostromo?

"All of the team members were affected by H.R. Giger's design work," Sakamoto told Retro Gamer in 2009 (via Den of Geek), "and I think they were aware that such designs would be a good match for the 'Metroid' world we had already put in place."