The Legend Of Zelda Movie Has Found Its Link And Zelda, And It's Not Who You'd Expect

Video games adaptations are the new gold rush in Hollywood. After all, some of the biggest hits of the past few years have been movies based on beloved video games, whether it's the animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the "Sonic the Hedgehog" trilogy (which has managed to both surprise and delight fans, all while getting Jim Carrey to postpone his retirement from acting), or, most recently, the box office juggernaut that was "A Minecraft Movie."

Now, it's time for one of the most celebrated video game franchises of all time to make its big-screen debut: "The Legend of Zelda." Director Wes Ball (best known for the "Maze Runner" trilogy and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes") has been tapped to direct the first live-action adaptation of the video game created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. Ball has previously stated that his desire is to make a movie that feels like "live-action Miyazaki" which is an incredibly high bar to clear.

With a director already in place, "Legend of Zelda" has now taken the next logical step forward and cast its leads. Indeed, Miyamoto himself took to social media to announce who will play both Zelda and Link (who, remember, are entirely different people!).

"I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda,' Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san," Miyamoto stated via the official Nintendo X (formerly Twitter) account. "I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big-screen."

