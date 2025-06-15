10 Actors Who Are Rumored To Join The Marvel's X-Men Reboot

2025 is an exciting summer for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hot off the release of "Thunderbolts*," the franchise is set to expand even further into the multiverse with the highly-anticipated release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in July, but some of the biggest news in the film series is happening off-screen. Currently, "Avengers: Doomsday" is in production, though the release of it and "Avengers: Secret Wars" has been pushed back, now set to release in December of 2026 and 2027, respectively.

These new crossover films have already been confirmed to feature the introduction of many "X-Men" characters into the MCU, with the likes of Ian McKellan, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn officially reprising their roles as the mutants Magneto, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and Mystique. They'll be joining other "X-Men" characters like Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier or Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, previously brought into the MCU in parallel universes. However, fans are already eyeing the future of mutants in the MCU after "Secret Wars," with Marvel's "X-Men" reboot movie maybe finding a perfect director in "Thunderbolts*" head honcho Jake Schreier.

Whether the inevitable re-introduction of mutants is in Marvel's near future or not, fans have been vocal for years about which actors they want to see play X-Men in the MCU. However, these 10 names have popped up recently in various rumors as the potential faces to Marvel's next phases. Assuming there's any credibility to these discussions and casting speculations, here's a sneak peek at which movie stars new and old may be making appearances as heroes or villains in the cast of Marvel's X-Men reboot.