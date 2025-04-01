The Professor X Mistake Marvel Needs To Avoid In Avengers: Doomsday

Now that the cast has been announced for "Avengers: Doomsday," you've gotta wonder if "X-Men: Doomsday" would be the better title. It's not just Doctor Doom making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the next "Avengers" film, it's also a certain merry band of mutant heroes. The X-Men are all going to be played by their actors from the 20th Century Fox films, including Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier.

Advertisement

We should've seen this coming. Every gesture the MCU's Multiverse Saga made towards the X-Men brought back the Fox actors. Sir Stewart even played a variant of Xavier in 2022's "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." Stewart didn't actually enjoy filming the "Doctor Strange" cameo, but he's back for more! That Xavier wasn't the precise iteration from previous films, but he did quote himself from the movie "X-Men: Days of Future Past." ("Just because someone stumbles and loses their way, doesn't mean they're lost forever.")

"The Marvels" similarly ended with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) lost in another universe, only to cross paths with Hank "Beast" McCoy (Kelsey Grammer). And, of course, "Deadpool & Wolverine" brought back Hugh Jackman as Logan while simultaneously introducing Channing Tatum as Gambit, who is also coming back for "Doomsday."

Advertisement

Unlike the grandfathered-in Tatum, Stewart has been playing Professor X for 25 years. Even before the first "X-Men" film, he was the no. 1 choice among X-fans to play Xavier in a movie. Like the character, Stewart is a bald white guy, which is about all the fans needed. It helped that he's also one of the greatest actors alive, though.

"Wizard" Magazine readers got their way and Stewart has become synonymous with Professor X. Not even death (or a recasting with James McAvoy) can stop him — as Xavier has proven, many times over. There's been talk that "Doomsday" will give the Fox X-Men films a grand finale, but haven't we already seen that?