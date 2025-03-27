I Thought I Was Done With The MCU, But Avengers: Doomsday Just Cast Alan Cumming

Man. Just when I thought I could finally leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind, they went ahead and added Alan Cumming to their proverbial Infinity Gauntlet ... and just like that, I'm back in.

Let me explain. I've been a fan of the MCU for a while now; I'll admit, to the likely horror of any purists reading this, that I'm extremely unfamiliar with the comic books themselves, but I watched all four initial phases of the MCU religiously and even managed to fit in a chronological rewatch during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Frankly, for a long time, it was my job to care about the MCU, until it wasn't. I don't need to get into all the specifics of how the proverbial sausage is made, but once I was no longer professionally obligated to keep up with the MCU, I just sort of ... stopped, because honestly? I was somehow both bored and overwhelmed.

Advertisement

At a certain point, any involvement in the MCU just felt like homework — and by that, I mean that in order to watch one MCU project, I had to watch like, five others to even sort of understand what was going on. This was too large of a commitment for me, a person prone to bouts of intellectual laziness that result in me turning on a "Vanderpump Rules" marathon for the millionth time. Now? Everything's different. In a live stream on YouTube, Marvel Studios announced cast members simply by showing their names on the backs of "on-set" chairs, and based on everything I've told you up until this point, imagine my shock when I learned that Alan Cumming, one of my favorite actors of all time, will appear in "Avengers: Doomsday." This, to put it bluntly, rules, because Cumming isn't just one of the most talented performers working today. He also might be the most fun performer working today.

Advertisement