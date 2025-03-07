Where Is The Traitors Filmed — And Does Alan Cumming Really Own The Castle?

Don't get yourself murdered or banished — if you're not finished with season 3 of "The Traitors" US, stop reading now because I'm going to spoil the season finale!

Let me get something really important out of the way. Alan Cumming, the actor known for everything from "Cabaret" to "Josie and the Pussycats" to "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," does not own a massive castle in Scotland, contrary to what he claims as the host of the hit reality competition show "The Traitors." (Cumming is, in fact, Scottish, but he really plays up his accent to play a fanciful character of sorts as the show's host, and it's clearly working; he won an Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or competition program in 2024, dethroning repeat winner RuPaul.) The castle that's used as the setting of both "The Traitors US" and "The Traitors UK," the latter of which is hosted by English broadcaster Claudia Winkleman, is actually Ardross Castle in Scotland. Again, Cumming does not own it, despite his whole schtick about how he's allowing the players to stay in "his castle."

As a funny aside, the contestants themselves don't even actually spend the night in the castle. (In a 2023 interview with The Daily Beast, Cumming revealed, "Spoiler alert: None of us stayed in the castle. None of us. They all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport [laughs]. How glamorous—you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel. And I stayed in a little house in Inverness. But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed.") So what of the castle itself? Well, Ardross Castle is located in the Scottish Highlands, and unsurprisingly, it's got a lot of historical significance.