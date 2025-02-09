The Real Reason Amanda Clark-Stoner Left The Traitors

Even if you're not really all that interested in the bizarro world of reality television, there is something about "The Traitors" ("The Traitors US" outside of the States) that just sucks you in. The show is based on the Dutch series "De Verraders" ("The Traitors" in Dutch) and it is one of only many, many official spin-offs, including "The Traitors UK," "The Traitors Australia," and the Swedish "Förrädarna." The reality series (which is hosted by Nightcrawler himself, Alan Cumming) has become a massive hit just like its international brethren, following contestants as they play what is essentially a complex version of the party game often called "mafia" or "werewolf."

In all of the games, there are a couple of murderers (in this case, the traitors) among the group who are able to "kill" other members in secret and everyone else tries to root out the killers. It's a lot of fun at parties and it's just as much fun to watch on Peacock because the producers do their best to help us get to know and root for our favorite players. In the first season, one of those players was Amanda Clark-Stoner (playing as simply Amanda Clark), a nurse from Pennsylvania who played as a faithful (the term for all non-traitors). Unfortunately, she made it to the fifth episode only to voluntarily leave the show without explanation, leaving fans to speculate wildly. So, what the heck actually happened?