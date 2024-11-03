Gilligan's Island Spawned A Forgotten, Survivor-Style Reality Show

There seems to be an entire subgenre of reality television devoted to watching otherwise privileged people survive or pretend to survive desert island conditions. The first big show to play with the concept was "Survivor," which became wildly successful and is still airing in 2024. "Survivor" is essentially a complicated tabletop game that takes place on a desert island and with a big cash prize on the line, though no one is actually truly fighting to survive. Contrast that with something like "Naked and Afraid" or "Alone," which put people into actual survival situations, leading to some truly dangerous and terrifying moments, and you can see the incredible range of this subgenre of reality TV. But did you know that once upon a time, there was a reality competition based on the classic TV series "Gilligan's Island?"

I'm sure plenty of people over the years have wondered how things would go for real-world versions of the crew of the ill-fated Minnow, and their questions were sort of answered when TBS created "The Real Gilligan's Island" in 2004. "Gilligan's Island" has always been popular in some form (it even had two animated spin-offs!), and "Survivor" was fairly freshly blowing up in popularity, so a "Gilligan's Island" reality series made a lot of sense. So, what happened, and why was this series lost and forgotten?