Bryan Cranston Will Take A Break From Acting In 2026 For A Long, Romantic Getaway

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston is gearing up for retirement. Or, at the very least, a temporary retirement here in a few years, once he gets some more work out of the way. The beloved actor has revealed that he intends to walk away from it all in 2026 to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden. Not just acting, mind you, but everything Cranston is a part of will be set aside.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Cranston said he plans to take at least a full six months off beginning in 2026. In addition to not doing any acting, he intends to shut down his production company and sell his portion of Dos Hombres mezcal. So it sounds like Cranston really means business. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

In that 24-year span, the 67-year-old actor has been in near-constant demand. The actor went right from a massive run on "Malcolm in the Middle" to "Breaking Bad," which introduced him to a new level of stardom. In that time, he's also starred in movies such as "Drive," "Rock of Ages," "Argo," "Godzilla," "Power Rangers," and "The One and Only Ivan," among others. Safe to say, the man has earned a break.