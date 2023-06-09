Bryan Cranston Will Take A Break From Acting In 2026 For A Long, Romantic Getaway
"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston is gearing up for retirement. Or, at the very least, a temporary retirement here in a few years, once he gets some more work out of the way. The beloved actor has revealed that he intends to walk away from it all in 2026 to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden. Not just acting, mind you, but everything Cranston is a part of will be set aside.
In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Cranston said he plans to take at least a full six months off beginning in 2026. In addition to not doing any acting, he intends to shut down his production company and sell his portion of Dos Hombres mezcal. So it sounds like Cranston really means business. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."
In that 24-year span, the 67-year-old actor has been in near-constant demand. The actor went right from a massive run on "Malcolm in the Middle" to "Breaking Bad," which introduced him to a new level of stardom. In that time, he's also starred in movies such as "Drive," "Rock of Ages," "Argo," "Godzilla," "Power Rangers," and "The One and Only Ivan," among others. Safe to say, the man has earned a break.
Bryan Cranston won't be taking your calls
So, what will Cranston and his wife be doing with their time? The plan is to head to France and get away from it all. Not only does he intend to settle down in a small village and get away from big city life, but he seriously plans to not do anything related to the business of Hollywood during this time. Agents, take note.
"I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls."
But Cranston isn't quite done yet. The actor is starring in Wes Anderson's new film "Asteroid City" (read our review here), and he's also attached to Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller "Argylle," which is in the works for Apple TV+. As for what he's going to do with his time in 2024 and 2025? That remains to be determined, but studios, directors, and showrunners out there who have ever dreamed of working with Cranston, now is the time to make your pitch.