Denzel Washington Could Make His Marvel Debut In Black Panther 3

While some people will no doubt be bothered by Washington's choice to spend some of his finite time working on a superhero movie, he's right that Coogler is one of the best filmmakers active today. Everything he's worked on — from his galvanizing, humanizing debut "Fruitvale Station" to his energetic "Rocky" franchise restart "Creed" to the story of T'Challa and Wakanda — has been fantastic. The latest "Black Panther" film, "Wakanda Forever," was overstuffed with larger in-universe connective tissue, but it also had style and a big heart, ultimately serving as a beautiful memorial for the franchise's late star Chadwick Boseman and introducing the son of T'Challa in an emotional credits scene.

Washington's off-the-cuff announcement is the first news we've heard about a third "Black Panther" film in a while. The movie is not officially on Marvel's phase 5 or 6 slates, though there is an animated series called "Eyes of Wakanda" in the works. Back in 2022, "Black Panther" franchise star Letitia Wright said that she thought the third movie was "already in the works," but that the cast needed a break and Coogler needed to "get back into the lab." She later clarified that she has hopes for a third film, but that it's not official yet.

The "Gladiator II" star's new statement seemingly makes "Black Panther 3" official, and sets the stage for a more star-studded cast than ever. In addition to Wright and Boseman, previous "Black Panther" castmates have included Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Lupita N'yongo, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta. The upcoming movie does not yet have a release date.