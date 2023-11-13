Netflix And Denzel Washington Team Up With Equalizer Director For Hannibal Epic
Round up your war elephants, folks, because Denzel Washington is taking a page out of the history books for his next starring role. Currently set to restart production on Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel, which was one of the many casualties of halting filming during the recently-concluded SAG-AFTRA strike, it would seem that the famous actor has caught the historical epic bug. And in a surprising twist, this next project will bring Washington full-circle to a movie he originally wanted to star in over two decades ago. Always trust the process, people!
Netflix has revealed that Washington and his creative collaborator on the trilogy of "The Equalizer" movies, director Antoine Fuqua, are once again teaming up — this time, to dramatize the legendary feats of Hannibal the Conqueror. Considered one of the most feared and accomplished military commanders of the ancient world, Hannibal's campaign against the Roman Empire throughout the Second Punic War (that covers the years 218 to 201 BC, for those who forgot to brush up on their history lessons before scrolling through /Film today) will reportedly be the main focus of this particular story. Fuqua and Washington are also calling in the big guns, as veteran screenwriter John Logan ("Gladiator," "The Last Samurai," "The Aviator") is attached to write the script.
In a fascinating twist, Deadline also reports that this development comes over 20 years after Washington was initially courted to star as Hannibal by 20th Century Fox. Now, he's circling back to very similar territory, though now under the auspices of Netflix. Here's hoping the streaming opts for an extended theatrical release. War elephants deserve the big-screen treatment, darn it!
Washington to star as Hannibal (the other one)
I, for one, am thoroughly enjoying Denzel Washington's extended streak of blatant dad-movie appearances throughout the last decade or so. After starring in the critically-acclaimed "Fences," capping his "The Equalizer" trilogy with the threequel this past year, and delivering one of his career-best performances in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in 2021, Washington is now doubling down on historical epics with the one-two punch of the upcoming "Gladiator 2" and now this untitled Hannibal drama. Go off, king.
This project reunites Washington with director Antoine Fuqua, who first joined forces with him on 2001's "Training Day" (which resulted in Washington winning an Oscar). With Fuqua and Washington also set to produce (alongside Erik Olsen and Adam Goldworm) and with John Logan bringing all his historical epic bona fides to the script, literally the only real sour note is the fact that this production is coming together under the Netflix banner. For those not lucky enough to catch this in theaters in what will likely be a limited release, we can only hope that this retelling of Hannibal's march through the Alps to invade Rome will remain just as memorable from the comfort of our living rooms. No release date has yet been announced, but at least we'll have "Gladiator 2" to look forward to in the meantime, which is currently set for a November 2024 release.
Washington is far from the only Hollywood star to set his sights on the famous general from Carthage, of course. True Vin Diesel enthusiasts (don't laugh, we are legion!) will remember that the "Fast & Furious" actor had grand ambitions of starring in a trilogy of Hannibal movies. While Diesel Heads mourn what was ultimately not to be, Washington Nation will surely be in for a treat.