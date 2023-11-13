Netflix And Denzel Washington Team Up With Equalizer Director For Hannibal Epic

Round up your war elephants, folks, because Denzel Washington is taking a page out of the history books for his next starring role. Currently set to restart production on Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel, which was one of the many casualties of halting filming during the recently-concluded SAG-AFTRA strike, it would seem that the famous actor has caught the historical epic bug. And in a surprising twist, this next project will bring Washington full-circle to a movie he originally wanted to star in over two decades ago. Always trust the process, people!

Netflix has revealed that Washington and his creative collaborator on the trilogy of "The Equalizer" movies, director Antoine Fuqua, are once again teaming up — this time, to dramatize the legendary feats of Hannibal the Conqueror. Considered one of the most feared and accomplished military commanders of the ancient world, Hannibal's campaign against the Roman Empire throughout the Second Punic War (that covers the years 218 to 201 BC, for those who forgot to brush up on their history lessons before scrolling through /Film today) will reportedly be the main focus of this particular story. Fuqua and Washington are also calling in the big guns, as veteran screenwriter John Logan ("Gladiator," "The Last Samurai," "The Aviator") is attached to write the script.

In a fascinating twist, Deadline also reports that this development comes over 20 years after Washington was initially courted to star as Hannibal by 20th Century Fox. Now, he's circling back to very similar territory, though now under the auspices of Netflix. Here's hoping the streaming opts for an extended theatrical release. War elephants deserve the big-screen treatment, darn it!