Is Black Panther 3 Still Happening Or Is Wakanda Not Really Forever?

The Marvel machine continues to roll on without any end in sight, but what about the future for one of its most widely celebrated (and wildly successful) series? As tempting as it was for pundits and fans alike to send the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an early retirement after the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame" and the definitive ends for longstanding icons like Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Robert Downey, Jr.'s Tony Stark, one major character addition in recent years almost singlehandedly kept audiences invested in whatever's to come next: Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa in "Captain America: Civil War" and especially the record-breaking success of 2018's "Black Panther." Tragically, the movie star's far-too-early death cut short a brilliant life and career, while robbing fans of his charismatic performance as the beloved superhero. Still, director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the cast and crew pulled together during this unfathomable time of grief to dedicate the 2022 sequel "Wakanda Forever" in his memory, putting a touching and poignant bow on Boseman's contributions to the franchise.

But after all that, fans inevitably have one question on their minds: Is a "Black Panther 3" still happening? It's been quite some time now since anyone involved in the production spoke on the record about it, which isn't terribly surprising for a studio head as secretive as Kevin Feige has been. But one would naturally assume that a world as fleshed out as Wakanda with an entire cast of three-dimensional supporting characters, several of whom are capable of stepping up into the spotlight, simply has too much potential to throw away ... right? Luckily, we here at /Film are attempting to get to the bottom of this and provide an answer — or, at least, our best guess as to the status of "Black Panther 3."