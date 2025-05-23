Honey Don't! Review: Margaret Qualley Sizzles In Ethan Coen's Moody, Unabashedly Queer Noir

Cinema is a collaborative medium, and as such, there have been numerous directing teams peppered throughout film history. As with any collaboration, there's no guarantee that the band will be together forever, and sometimes the teams do indeed split up. The Coen brothers, Ethan and Joel, underwent such a creative breakup around the beginning of this decade, with both men moving on to make their own movies without each other. Unlike some creative split-ups, however, the Coens post-breakup works couldn't be more different from one another. Where Joel made 2021's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" an austere, intensely moody Shakespeare adaptation that recalled Ingmar Bergman and Carl Theodor Dreyer, Ethan teamed up with his wife Tricia Cooke to make "Drive-Away Dolls," a mash-up of B-movie tropes (homaging everything from "Badlands" to '60s psychedelia flicks) that retained the Coens' prior interest in dry humor and film noir.

Upon the release of "Dolls," Coen stated that he and Cooke were planning a "lesbian B-movie trilogy," and just over a year later, the second film in that thematic trilogy has arrived: "Honey Don't!" Cheekily named for the 1956 Carl Perkins song (which has been re-recorded by dozens of artists such as The Beatles and Wanda Jackson, the latter's version turning up in this film), the movie is another modern-day riff on classic noir, and one that is unabashedly sapphic. Yet where the long-gestating "Dolls" seemed a bit self-reflexive in its tone, recalling prior Coen brothers efforts like "The Big Lebowski" and "Burn After Reading," "Honey Don't!" feels much more unique. Sure, there are lots of non-sequiturs, some deadpan humor, and some flashy shot compositions, but for the most part, the film is an intriguingly moodier, more indie-flavored affair. It plays like if Allison Anders were directing a Jim Jarmusch rewrite of a Shane Black script that was adapting an old Raymond Chandler or Dashiell Hammett novel. With this appealing approach, Coen and Cooke make "Honey Don't!" an impressively gritty, sexy, and idiosyncratic noir, one that becomes even more engaging thanks to a cracking lead performance from Margaret Qualley.

