Drive-Away Dolls Ending Explained: A Most Extraordinary Case

This article contains major spoilers for "Drive-Away Dolls."

Genre movies have a well-earned reputation for being exploitative. Since the dawn of the "B" movie (so named for the way such features would play as the second half of a double bill, following up the classier "A" picture), genre films have been marketed with their exploitation elements up front, the better to entice people to stay in the theater or attend in the first place.

The more genre movies have been reappraised, studied, and eventually raised to the level of revered classics themselves, the more audiences and academics have realized that these films serve numerous important causes within the culture. They often provide the discussion of and investigation into thorny social and political issues that a straightforward drama would have trouble dealing with. They also can be utilized as a powerfully rich tool for normalization, where the marginalized can be the protagonists without having to justify or apologize for themselves, thereby bringing that group closer to the majority.

It's in that spirit that Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen conceived "Drive-Away Dolls," a crime noir romp about two out-and-proud gay women who, through farcical shenanigans, find themselves on the run from some shady figures. As Cooke states in the film's official press kit, "So many movies about lesbians are deep, they're serious, and they're often very dramatic. It was important to me to tell a story with highly visible queer characters, without having their sexuality be the whole point of the film."

Indeed, while "Drive-Away Dolls" not only always keeps its protagonists' sexuality visible, it's through their confident acceptance of themselves that Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) are able to stay one step ahead of the neurotic, repressive, murderous dopes chasing them across the country. The film then acts as both a great homage to exploitation films of the past as well as a great example of one all by itself.