The Final 'What Was In The Briefcase In Pulp Fiction?' Story You Will Ever Need

Tarantino used the rope burn on "Inglorious Basterds" character Aldo Raine's neck as an example. "Just figure it out, all right? I mean, it's up to you to supply where that rope burn came from," he told the interviewer. He explained that if three different viewers came up with three explanations for the burn independent of one another, "those are three different movies you all saw. And I like that idea." This is a style of engaging with storytelling that's popular in certain schools of literary theory, especially in the 20th-century field of New Criticism. New Criticism, which was introduced and refined by theorists and writers like John Crowe Ransom and T.S. Eliot, presupposes that everything you need to know about a text is within the text itself. Practitioners of New Criticism would hate that an article explaining the "Pulp Fiction" briefcase even exists, but then again, Tarantino probably does, too.

"I like the idea that you open up the briefcase in 'Pulp Fiction,' and I don't tell you what's in there, but it's up to you to figure out what's in there, and now that's your movie," the filmmaker told Rose. "Pulp Fiction" is a fantastic movie for many reasons, and this is definitely one of them; its perspective shifts offer plenty of chances for viewers to meet the film on whatever level they can, and the same goes for the briefcase. It's a movie that gets people talking, but if you give it your full attention — sans Google — you'll come away with a response that feels personalized to you. It's the kind of cinematic personalization that Hollywood bigwigs chasing AI storytelling think doesn't exist yet, but it's actually been around for as long as there have been stories to tell.