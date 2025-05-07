Honey Don't! Trailer Reunites Margaret Qualley With Ethan Coen For Another Quirky Crime Caper

I don't know how you overlook a new Coen brothers movie, even if it's just one Coen (in this case, Ethan) doing the directing, but 2024's "Drive-Away Dolls" (aka "Henry James' Drive-Away Dykes") somehow came and went without much of a fuss. To be fair, the darkly comedic yarn about two friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) who hit the road with the wrong drive-away car (which happens to have a man's severed head in its trunk) was not showered with the kinds of raves that greet most Coen brothers films. Still, the reviews were mostly positive. A year after its theatrical release, I'm still laughing myself silly over Bill Camp's portrayal of the badly beaten Curlie.

While "Drive-Away Dolls" couldn't muster up much in the way of moviegoer enthusiasm, I've got to think Ethan Coen's latest film, "Honey Don't!", will stir up more than a little interest. As with his last film, Coen wrote this little ditty with his wife Tricia Cooke, and they are very much back in their pitch-black comedic groove. Margaret Qualley is back for more devilish fun with the duo, this time as a private investigator looking into the misdeeds of a cult religious leader (Chris Evans). Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, and Billy Eichner are also coming along for what promises to be a wild ride. How wild? Let's take a look at the new trailer Focus Features just dropped on these here internets.