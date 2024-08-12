The Only Jeff Bridges Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Jeff Bridges made his unofficial screen debut in John Cromwell's 1951 drama "The Company She Keeps" just over a year after he was born. The son of actors Dorothy and Lloyd Bridges, he steadily proved himself a nepo baby of the finest order upon reaching young adulthood. In the 50 years and change since then, he's done it all, be it squaring off with King Kong, riding a light cycle on The Grid, or seeking compensation for the damage to his prized rug. (It really tied his living room together.) He even snagged a long-expected Oscar for playing an alcoholic country singer in Scott Cooper's "Crazy Heart," a film that arrived on the heels of Bridges portraying the first-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe villain in "Iron Man."

Trying to decide which of Bridges' movies stands out above the rest is a formidable challenge. It's also one that we, thankfully, need not undertake since /Film has already ranked the 12 best Jeff Bridges films. Be that as it may, it's a testament to the caliber of his work that movies like the Coen Brothers' "True Grit" and John Carpenter's "Starman" didn't make the cut in the face of stiff competition from the likes of "Hell or High Water," "The Last Picture Show," and "Tucker: The Man and his Dream." But what does Rotten Tomatoes have to say on the matter?

(As always, a friendly reminder from your friends at /Film: RT's infamous scores simply reflect how many critics liked a specific title on a pass/fail scale, which removes much of the nuance from the greater critical conversation around it. This also makes it unfair to directly compare films that only have a smattering of reviews listed with those that have hundreds and are thus likely to score lower. So don't take any of this too seriously, alright kiddos? The Dude abides.)