Why Marvel Delayed Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

In all fairness, this is one of those times when a schedule change is almost certainly a good thing. "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" are films that Marvel Studios absolutely needs to succeed. They're also unprecedented in their sheer scale. When the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast was officially announced in March, it had close to 30 names, all of whom are familiar from other Marvel superhero projects in one way or another — from the latest MCU additions like the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts (aka New Avengers) to blasts from the past like several X-Men from the 20th Century Fox-era films. That's a lot of major characters to juggle, especially in a movie that also needs to be, you know, good.

Put all this together, and it's all too easy to see that neither Marvel Studios nor the audiences benefit from a last-minute production crunch that results in subpar VFX and other oddities that are the unfortunate byproducts of a movie having to rush its way to the finish line. Deadline stated as much while also providing some additional context for the delays in its report:

"Insiders noted that these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision. Disney/Marvel elected for December dates, given the success they've had in the holiday corridor with titles like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' 'Avengers: Doomsday' is in production now."

The MCU is indeed vast and no doubt difficult to efficiently manage, so it's only to be expected that the filmmakers will need all the time they can get to perfect both of these movies (which, again, are so very crucial to the franchise's future).