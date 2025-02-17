Every Actor And Moment Cut From Captain America: Brave New World

This post contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

It's no secret that "Captain America: Brave New World" was a difficult movie to make. Reshoots, rewrites, and other changes plagued the film throughout its production, and the process was so muddied that it can be hard to keep track of what was tweaked and how much of the original vision remains intact. For instance, the production had to deal with no small amount of Israeli-Palestine conflict backlash due to its inclusion of Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas), whose comic book version is the Israeli mutant superhero/Mossad agent Sabra. In the movie, the character's nationality remains, but she's reimagined as a Black Widow who now works for President Thaddeus Ross' (Harrison Ford) government, and there's no official word on whether this was the plan all along or a late-game reaction to the outcry.

There's also the fact that some of the apparently obvious changes were actually on the table all along. The prominence and Red Hulk transformation of President Ross may seem like something that found its way in the film after original Ross actor William Hurt died in 2022 and Ford took over. However, those plans were already in place before Hurt passed away, and Ford took the role without even reading the script. Likewise, the movie's grounded mercenary group approach to the Serpent Society — which one might assume was a hasty redesign after someone realized how absurd the characters' comic book costumes are — was always in the plans, even though their role diminished along the way (more on that soon).

You get the idea: Things were messy. To make sense of it all (or at least as much as possible), here's a look at the actors and moments cut from "Captain America: Brave New World."