Marvel Reportedly Wants Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink As X-Men's Jean Grey

At first glance, the rumor of Sink joining the MCU as Jean Grey feels like a typical fancast idea. In other words, when it comes to currently working young redhead actresses with a measure of fame, Sink is unequivocally on that list. Still, Fox went a similar route in their casting of Jean for 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse," tapping a young redhead actress from another popular genre show, Sophie Turner from "Game of Thrones." So, although Sink is a fairly obvious pick for the character, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

Furthermore, the idea of Sink as Jean Grey is one that could work really well, beyond the fact that she's known as a redhead. In "Stranger Things," her mixture of no-nonsense grit and empathetic vulnerability as Max makes her a very viable candidate to play the most complex woman in the classic X-Men lineup. It's especially her stellar work in the most recent fourth season of the show that demonstrates this, as her struggle with the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) puts her character into a very horror movie Final Girl space. Not to mention that Sink has also amply played a more classic Final Girl type in "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," proving that she can be menaced yet dish out some payback, too. All of these are key qualities for Jean Grey, a character who is often made to suffer through some extreme emotional and mental hardships, yet is just as often portrayed as one of the most powerful mutants around, so powerful that she can't always safely contain her abilities.

Is Sink the only actress today who would make a great Jean? Of course not, which is why we have to wait and see who else might be a contender for the role, let alone whether or not this rumor has any validity to it. If this casting becomes a reality, however, it would certainly be a promising start to the MCU's X-Men. In any case, let's hope we see Sink and Jean on our movie screens very soon, either together or apart.